Harassment and intimidation of civil society representatives following United Nations Security Council visit to South Sudan

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is deeply concerned by reports it has received of threats and harassment against some civil society members who met with the United Nations Security Council delegation during their most recent visit to Juba last weekend.

These reported actions are in violation of the rights to freedom of expression, movement and civil and political engagement, which are fundamental pillars of a democratic society. Any attempt to suppress these rights through threats and harassment must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

The platform offered by members of the United Nations Security Council was an opportunity for an open dialogue with a view to gaining greater understanding of some of the issues and concerns faced by South Sudanese citizens at the grassroots level. The Mission will be raising our concerns with all relevant authorities.