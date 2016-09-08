TEDxAccra rolls out inaugural women's flagship event

TEDxAccra, the local chapter of TED Global, has announced that it will hold its first signature women’s flagship event, TEDxAccraWomen, on Friday the 28th of October.

Themed “It’s about time,” the 2016 inaugural TEDxAccraWomen conference will feature 12 powerful and change-making women from diverse backgrounds who will take the TEDx stage to share their unique ideas, stories of accomplishment and tenacity.

On the uniqueness of TEDxAccraWomen, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Head of Communications and External Relations for TEDxAccra says, “October 28th presents an exclusive gathering of change-making women.

It is a rare opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds to converge under impactful thought-leadership. Here, we’ll have speakers revealing insights on their distinctive accomplishments. Ultimately, it’s about women, for women; it’s about time.”

The Head of Communications and External Relations said the independently produced event, operated under license from TED, the global idea-sharing platform, will be held at the at the British High Commissioner’s residence; an exclusive venue to play host to the invitation-only event.

"Yet, the event is as much about the attendees as it is the speakers", says Emmanuel Leslie Addae, TEDxAccra’s Curator, who applied for and received the license and has attended other TED related events around the world.

“TEDxAccraWomen will attract some of the brightest women from our region speaking from the often unheard female-perspective.”

Opportunities are still available for organizations and sponsors looking to support or partner to do so by reaching out to [email protected]

Limited tickets for the exclusive event are available via www.tedxaccra.org

Founded in 1984, the annual TED conference brings together some of the world's most fascinating thinkers and doers. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED created a program called TEDx where x = independently organized; hence TEDxAccra.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com