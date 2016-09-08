German Business Delegation from - Rheinland-Pfalz exploring business opportunities in Tanzania

By Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany - Tanzania

Today a German business delegation from the State of Rhineland-Palatine visited Tanzanian Prime Minister’s Office where they met Permanent Secretary Dr. Hamis H. Mwinyimvua.

The delegation of leading export-oriented companies from the heart of Germany is headed by Dr. Joe Weingarten who is the Head of the Innovation Department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs , Transport, Agriculture and Viniculture of the State of Rhineland-Palatine.