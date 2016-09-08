Africa's foremost thinkers on migration will convene in Addis Ababa for the Tenth African Development Forum (ADF) in Addis Ababa Ethiopia from 15-17 November on the theme, “Migration and Africa’s transformation.” Jointly convened by the Economic Commission for Africa in partnership with the African Union and the African Development Bank, the Forum has become a unique platform for business, civil society and political leaders to thrash out some of the most pressing issues relating to Africa's transformation.

“The theme stems from the recognition of the central role of migration as an important enabler for inclusive and sustainable development. We seek to raise awareness and deepen understanding of the role of international migration in promoting inclusive growth and transformation in Africa,” says ECA’s Chief Economist and Deputy Executive Secretary, Abdalla Hamdok.

Mr. Hamdok adds that the forum will provide an opportunity for African policy makers to analyze issues, review progress, discuss policy options, strengthen partnerships and explore consensus on devising suitable strategies for making migration work for Africa’s transformation.

“The central premise guiding the discussions at the Forum is that international migration plays a critical role in the continent’s endeavor to develop and improve welfare, peace and stability and provide jobs for our growing population,” he underlines.

He notes that Migration continues to shape dynamics across countries with the youth, mostly migrating in search of jobs and education.

The issue of migration has become a major subject of debate internationally. According to experts, some reports in the media have fed into existing stereotypes, especially on the numbers of Africans leaving the continent, the links to criminality, global asylum and related issues. This has entrenched a lopsided approach to the issue. Mr. Hamdok expects the Forum to elevate the discussion and aim to emerge with a deeper understanding of the issue.

Expected at the 10th edition of the ADF are African Heads of State and Government, policy makers, representatives from development partners, UN agencies, academia, civil society organizations and the private sector. A number of parallel events will take place from 13-14 November, whose aim will be to shape the outcomes of the Forum.

As in past such Forums, a consensus on a number of key questions of regional mobility on the continent, demographic dividend, skills and employment creation is expected. In addition, participants are expected to touch on leveraging human and financial resources of Africa’s diaspora and address new directions and trends in African migration.