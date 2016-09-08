Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Accra Times news paper on Tuesday 6th September, 2016.

The said publication, asserted in an ill minded story that, the indefatigable administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund incited party Youth Organisers in the Upper West Region to endorse His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, but not to campaign for any parliamentary candidates of the NDC in the Region.

Without mincing words, we want to be emphatic that, the story is completely deficient of any element of truth and is as well anemic of the charity of thought and clarity of conscience.

We wish to entreat the much discerning Ghanaian public, more particularly, the rank and file of the great NDC fraternity, to disregard that particular story with all the frivolity that it deserves.

We deem the said story as one that is viciously cooked up to mar the peerless reputation that, the industrious administrator who is also an illustrious son of the Upper West region, has built for himself after several decades of diligent service to nation and humanity.

We further deem that unfortunate publication, is a tacit calculation to orchestrate “empty suspicions and needless mistrust” within the solid ranks of the NDC in the Upper West, ahead of the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

A bit more of due diligence by *Simon A. Agianab* (The supposed author of the story) would have informed him that, on the 1st of September, 2016, a grass root group paid a courtesy call on Mr. Sam Garba at his private residence when he had come home to mourn a deceased relative.

The administrator in that brief meeting expressed his appreciation to the group for all the good works it has been doing over the past four years, for the party.

The affable cadre and senior comrade seized the opportunity to admonish members of the group who were largely youthful, to be much more industrious for the party.

He admonished members to make patience their watch word as we are being groomed as future leaders of the party and nation.

The senior comrade emphasized the unconditional need to bag all the parliamentary seats in region and also attain a handsome win for His Excellency President Mahama who has demonstrated an exceeding goodwill for the region.

Against this backdrop, we see Mr. Agianab’s story as carried by the Accra Times as malicious and unfortunate to say the least.

The naked spin of the reality evinces a poor journalistic work laced with prejudice and a corrupted sense of professionalism.

We call on him to unconditionally withdraw the story and issue an unconditional apology to Mr. Sam Garba with immediate effect.

As we zoom into the 2016 General elections, we wish to passionately appeal to all our rank and file, to be ware of stories of this caliber which may be brewed on the altar of malice and deceit to divert our focus and get us dis stabilized.

It is also our modest admonishment to the spin doctors who may intend to spew out untruths to destabilize the NDC to remember that *“when the evil man beats the drum for the downfall of the righteous, God will not allow that drum to sound”*.

Let them be told, that the NDC is formidable and shall remain resolute in its quest to win all the eleven (11) parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region and also to bag home a 79% of all total valid Presidential votes for His Excellency President Napogiba Koleenaa , Maalo Nakpee John Dramani Mahama.

This we envisage as our modest contribution to the national agenda of 57% for HE the President and majority seats in parliament for the NDC in the forth coming elections. We are all putting our shoulders on wheel to achieve this.

Thank you.

Long live the NDC............

Long live mother Ghana.......

...Signed...

