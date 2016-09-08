Sunday School Children Donates To A Disabled Home

Gbawe, a suburb of Accra came to a standstill on Saturday September 3 when the Children Service Department of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at Chantan an outstation of Our Lady of Assumption Parish at Tantra Hills stormed the premises of Hope for life Association.(a home for the disabled).

Hope for life Association was founded by Father Thebault of blessed memory. He assembled the disabled who were begging for alms on the streets and gave them shelter and food.

He also taught them how to utilize their God given potentials by training them in vocational skills and took those interested in education to school.

Giving the homily, Father James Yeboah an SMA priest urged the children to give respect to the disabled and not laugh at them as they are images of God.

The children donated a signboard, clothing, food and assorted items to the physically handicapped.

The children also dined,wined , played with the disabled and encouraged them in the lord.

The entourage was led by Grace Kpeglo the Sunday school teacher of Immaculate heart of Mary Catholic church, Chantan in the Greater Accra Region and supported by Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh, CEO of Modern Women of Wisdom Organization a Catholic dominated humanitarian NGO.





2016-09-08 112518





2016-09-08 112533





2016-09-08 112611





2016-09-08 112551