H4P To Organize “Ghana For Peace Summit”

Apostle Charles Hackman (left), host of the Helping Hand TV Show, with Miss Elorm Asiseh and Mr. Phillip Tetteh (right)

As the voice for the disabled community in Ghana, The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization will be organizing the “Ghana for Peace Summit” on 21st September, 2016.

The “Ghana for Peace Summit” is an initiative of the Here for Perfection (H4P) Organization, set up to create a national platform for persons with disability to add their voice to the quest for peace as we get ready to go to the polls in December, 2016.

In this week’s episode on the Helping Hand TV Show, “The Voice of Ability on air for Persons with Disability”, Apostle Charles Hackman, interviews two representatives from the H4P Organization; Miss Elorm Asiseh and Mr. Phillip Tetteh on the upcoming “Ghana for Peace Summit”.

Issues to be discussed include; the negative societal misconceptions about disability and the essence of having peaceful elections from the perspective of the disability community.

Watch the “Helping Hand TV Show”; the only TV show in Ghana exclusively dedicated to disability issues, this Sunday 11th September, 2016 and on Wednesday 14th September, 2016 at 5pm and 2pm respectively on NET 2 TV.