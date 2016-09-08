Tobinco Assists Accra Psychiatric Hospital



The Tobinco Group has presented items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital following appeal by the hospital for a humanitarian support.

The donation which was made last Friday was in response to the call by the health facility for corporate support in the provision of items used for its daily activities.

The Tobinco Group donated several boxes of Tobinco products, including Simple Dry sanitary pad, Fruity soap, Zinivite syrup, Blopen tablets, among others.

The company also donated several bags of rice, maize, gari, cooking oil, sugar and loaves of bread to the patients.

Ben Kpabi Tetteh, General Manager in-charge of Marketing at Tobinco, handing over the items to the hospital management, affirmed that the company made the donation following the appeal by the hospital.

According to him, the group has always lived up to its corporate social responsibility and the donation clearly affirms that. He gave the assurance that the company is always ready to assist the hospital in diverse ways to improve their care for patients.

Dr Pinaman Apau, Medical Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, thanked the Tobinco Group for the kind gesture and promised that the items would be put to good use.

She commended the Tobinco Group for heeding to their appeal for assistance and urged other corporate organisations to emulate their example.

The Tobinco Group is made up of Entrance Pharmaceuticals, Dor Event, Top BLUES, Abii National, Priority Insurance, Tobinco Foundation and Jam Media Group, operators of Atinka FM, Agyenkwa FM and Atinka TV.