Business & Finance | 8 September 2016 11:41 CET

Old Mutual, Ghana Home Loans Strike Deal

By Daily Guide

Old Mutual Ghana, a major player in the financial and insurance industry in Ghana, has formed a strategic partnership with Ghana Home Loans (GHL), the leading home loans provider in Ghana.

The partnership is geared towards providing customers of GHL with life insurance products and services of Old Mutual.

Current and prospective customers of GHL can sign up for any of Old Mutual's retail products such as Funeral/ Transition Plan, Special Investment Plan (Retirement), Child Educator Plan and Travel Insurance from any GHL branch across the country.

Chris Kapanga, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Old Mutual Ghana, said the partnership is in line with Old Mutual's plans of making its products and services accessible to as many Ghanaians as possible.

“The partnership is based on and strengthened by the fact that both institutions share similar corporate values- placing the customer at the center of all operations and commitment to distributing products that create positive future for their cherished customers,” he said.

Dominic Adu, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Home Loans, added that Ghana Home Loans was committed to providing products and services that create value for customers.

The partnership with Old Mutual Ghana will ensure that optimum value is created for GHL customers by providing them with a one-stop shop to meet their needs.

A Business Desk report

