Business & Finance | 8 September 2016 11:41 CET

Club 100 Recognizes Scanad Ghana

By Daily Guide

Scanad Ghana has been ranked 30th out of 100 companies at the 15th edition of the Ghana Club (GC) 100 award.

This is the first time that the company is participating in the awards.

A statement from Scanad Ghana said since its inception in 2011, one of its key ambitions is to be recognized as a top advertising and communication business operating in Ghana.

“The GC100 ranking has elevated Scanad Ghana in the eyes of corporate Ghana, we have demonstrated that we take pride in corporate excellence in line with our parent company WPP-Scangroup's mission of integrity, transparency, accountability and the pursuit of professional excellence to provide world-class communication to our clients,” it said.

Scanad Ghana, the only creative agency to be listed in the GC 100, is full service communications agency offering creative, media planning and buying, digital and public relations services.

It is a member of the Advertising Association of Ghana.

In 2014 it won 33 Gong Gong awards and 2015 won 15 Gong Gong Awards, making Scanad the most awarded creative agency in Ghana.

Scanad Ghana is a subsidiary of WPP-Scangroup listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya, and it's part of the largest communication global brand WPP.

 
-GNA



