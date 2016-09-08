WestBlue Partners GTBank To Collect IDF fees



WestBlue Consulting has partnered Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited to enable clearing agents and importers to pay fees for Import Declaration Forms (IDF).

GTBank's payment collection channels that have been adopted are GTPay, GTCollect and Bank's *737#.

WestBlue's partnership with GTBank is aimed at offering clearing agents and importers additional convenient channels for the payment of fees for IDFs.

Clearing agents and importers who wish to pay for their IDFs online can conveniently visit Ghana's Trading Hub Portal and identify the payment icon.

They can thereafter use their MasterCards or Visa Debit cards issued by any bank to make the payment.

Alternatively, those opting to pay offline can visit any GTBank branch nationwide and make payment at the teller point via the bank's reliable GTCollect platform.

More conveniently, IDF payments could also be made via GTBank's USSD mobile banking service.

WestBlue Consulting is the IT Consulting and Technology firm contracted by the Government of Ghana to implement the National Single Window Platform.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WestBlue Consulting, Valentina Mintah said the decision to adopt GTBank's multiple channels was borne out of a desire to provide the most convenient and reliable payments and collections platform to enable importers pay for their IDFs.

“GTBank, like WestBlue, is a force to reckon with when it comes to technology and innovations. The bank has carved a niche as having the most trusted and convenient channels when it comes to electronic banking, thereby making it an easy choice for us since their channels are exactly what we need to make collections for IDFs,” she said.

Commenting on the deployment, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, Lekan Sanusi said, “It is a pleasure to have WestBlue Consulting aboard our platforms.

“GTBank believes in the application of technology to create convenience for our customers and non-customers, hence our relentless work in birthing channels that offer ease and convenience to partners and customers.”

Cephas Larbi

[email protected]