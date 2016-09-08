First Atlantic Opens 3 Branches

Odun Odunfa (right) and other board members cutting the tape to open one of the branches

First Atlantic Bank has opened new branches at Sakumono, East Legon and Kotobabi, all in the Greater Accra region.

Managing Director of First Atlantic, Odun Odunfa, said the opening of the branches brings to 23 the total number of branches of the bank in Ghana, adding that it was working to increase the branch network to 30 by the end of this year.

He stated that the bank is determined to position itself as the preferred financial institution for Ghanaians in key areas, noting that the bank intends to be among the top tier banks in the country.

“Part of our branch roll out strategy is to build branches that reflect the environment in which we are situated and in so doing building emotional connections with the people we intend to serve. This is what we want to do with the people of East Legon,” he said.

Our principal objective is to build a global bank out of Ghana, and this we are pursuing through the adoption of a culture of service excellence throughout our institution, Mr Odunfa said.

“We are therefore bringing to East Legon and all surrounding areas what we have branded as the Purple Experience which is our distinctly different service delivery at every touch point,” he said.

The vision is to grow the bank’s assets and also give more attention to corporate governance issues and also improve service delivery for customers.

A business desk report