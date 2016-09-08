On September 4, commencing at about 12:40 p.m. local time (1:40 p.m. JST), for approximately 35 minutes Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, who was visiting Hangzhou (China) to attend the G20 Summit Meeting, held a Japan-Egypt Summit Meeting with H.E. Mr. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The overview is as follows.

1. Japan-Egypt Relationship

（1）Opening Remarks

President El-Sisi expressed his pleasure at meeting with Prime Minister Abe again in such a short amount of time (since his visit to Japan in February 2016). He also commented that the relationship between the two countries had advanced considerably since the visit.

In response, Prime Minister Abe expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to meet again following the February meeting. He noted that the visit to Japan contributed to dramatic progress in the relationship between the two countries and commented that Japan intended to continue expanding relations.

（2）Bilateral Relationship

President El-Sisi expressed his desire to enhance cooperation in education, energy, culture, sports, and other areas as well as his appreciation for additional loans to the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Prime Minister mentioned the following points.

He extended his appreciation for President El-Sisi's favorable view of Japanese-style education and indicated that Japan hoped to realize prompt provision of foreign student loans based on the Egypt-Japan Education Partnership launched by the two countries.

He communicated Japan's intent to provide additional loans to the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He expressed his interest in cooperation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in the field of sports.

2. Cooperation in the International Arena and Regional Situations

The two leaders also agreed to move forward in cooperation in the international arena. They exchanged opinions about regional situations where the countries have common interests.