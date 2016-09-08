Shoe-Hurling Nonsense

Now we know better the quality of persons who appeared before the Supreme Court for their contemptuous conduct, especially Alistair Tairo Nelson.

For even contemplating hurling a shoe at the judges at the Supreme Court and even recalling the nonsense is adequate premise for the decision of the learned persons to keep the trio behind bars.

It also shows the level of disrespect some party activists have for the bench, especially the apex segment.

Such persons would not be measured in their insult and the threats of the judiciary, even if the president thinks they had showed sufficient remorse to be let out.

We have heard what went on in Alistair's head not so the others who could have harboured worse things but for the intervention of their legal counsel. So had the counsel not restrained Alistair, we would have been remarking something different from what we did when the trio was convicted and jailed.

It is unsurprising that many weeks after President Mahama's infamous remission, the subject is being played over and over again with varying lyrics and rhythms.

A few days ago President John Mahama, who it would have seemed would not turn to the subject by way of remarks, had an opportunity to repair some low points but failed to do so. He rather ended up exposing his unproductive communication skills.

His latest television interview even after so much management by his lieutenants to get the best from him did not inure to his interest. He could have managed the discourse better than he did. Unfortunately, he ended up giving his compatriots so much to ponder over many hours after the discourse.

For the purpose of this commentary, we wish to pick the Alistair's unfulfilled intention of hurling a footwear at our learned judges vis a vis the president's 'harsh punishment' stance.

President Mahama said he was moved to invoke the powers bestowed upon him by the Constitution because after all, keeping the three persons in prison was unproductive.

Someone quipped, “So why does he not order the release of others in prison since after all, their being incarcerated does not add anything to us as a people, going by the president's logic?”

We have heard lawyers question though the integrity of the president's action which according to them, falls within the remit of the judiciary, being a non-criminal case and not his.

If the Montie 3 need any deeds of encouragement from the executive, the president has given them more than enough.

First, he had ordered their release from prison and snubbed the judiciary for what in his wisdom is its high-handedness.

Why won't Alistair Tairo Nelson tell the media that he nearly hurled footwear at the judges? After all, the president – their godfather – is around to invoke the relevant portion of the Constitution to free them.

One of them said he came to Ghana to work for him (president). President John Mahama must reciprocate this gesture by doing everything possible to free them, regardless of how much it would affect his integrity standing in the comity of the wise and civilized.