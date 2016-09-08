Police Impound 270 Motorbikes

The Director General in charge of Research and Planning, COP Rose Bio Atinga yesterday led a team of senior police officers to arrest about 270 motorcycle riders for allegedly jumping the red light at some selected traffic intersections within the Accra Metropolis.

Those arrested were mostly 'Okada' riders and a few private ones who were also arrested for riding without valid licenses and insurance cover.

Others were also arrested for not using crash helmets while others were detained for using unregistered motorbikes.

The special exercise took place simultaneously at the main traffic intersections at Nima, El-walk Stadium, Kawukudi, Odorkor, Weija Junction, McCarthy Junction and the traffic light near the National Theatre.

The operation which was led by 16 top police officers including members of the police management board started at 9am and ended at about 12 noon at all the selected traffic intersections.

COP Rose Bio Atinga, who led the operation at Nima traffic light and Kawukudi impounded a total of 62 motorbikes.

Those arrested had no proper documents covering their motorbikes while others had no riding licence.

While some of them claimed they had left their documents at home others engaged in scuffles with the police demanding explanations for the exercise.

COP Atinga told the media that the motorbike riders, like drivers of any other vehicle must have a valid licence, an insurance cover, wear crash helmets and other protective gears and must stop at the traffic intersection points when the light turns red.

She said most of those arrested were without the required valid documents but those who provided the required documents were allowed to go with their motorbikes.

At the Odorkor, Weija and Macathy Junctions, the exercise was led by the Director-General in charge of Administration, COP Ransford Ninson and the Director General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), ACP Patrick Sarpong and a total of 117 motorbikes riders were arrested.

ACP Sarpong who spoke with the media said those arrested would be screened to find out if, apart from jumping the red light, their motorbikes were roadworthy and had insurance cover and the riders had licences and later put before court.

At the El-wak traffic light intersection the operation was led by the Director General of the ICT unit, COP David Asante Apiatu and the Director General of the Human Resource Department, COP Beatrice Vib Zanziri.

Some riders who were not wearing crash helmets attempted to reverse upon seeing the police but they were arrested before they could escape.

However, at the National theatre traffic light where the Inspector general of Police was expected to lead the operation a total of 35 motorbikes were impounded with their riders.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

([email protected] )