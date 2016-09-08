2 Brothers Caged for Motorbike Theft

A Tamale Circuit Court has remanded two brothers- Nuhu Yakubu and Dawuda Yakubu- into prison custody for snatching a motorbike from a resident at Buipe in the Northern Region.

The accused persons, who pleaded guilty to the offence, are to reappear in court on 20, September, 2016 for sentencing.

They asked the court to have mercy on them since they had regretted their action.

The brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Nuhu Yakubu and Dawuda Yakubu, both 20 years, were arrested by the Buipe Police in the Central Gonja District in the Northern Region for snatching a motorbike from a resident.

The brothers were part of a gang that terrorized residents in Buipe and its environs especially during market days in the area.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that at around 9am Sunday morning, police received information that a group of armed men had attacked some passengers near the Fufulsa Sawla Junction and when the armed robbers realized that the police were on their way, they fled to a nearby bush.

Information available indicates that at about 1pm, the police received another call that the armed robbers were heading towards Tamale so the police communicated with their counterparts in Buipe and they were arrested at the Buipe toll booth.

Buipe District Police Commander DSP Kingsley Owusu Antwi, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the armed robbers mostly operate around Kintampo and the Northern Region.

According to him, the armed robbers snatched a motorbike with a registration number M-16-NR 3867 from a resident around the Fufulso Sawla Junction.

The police retrieved a locally manufactured pistol, ammunition, talisman and a driver's license belonging to one of the armed robbers.

DSP Kingsley Owusu Antwi indicated that the armed robbers are in police custody pending further investigations, adding that they would process them for court.

The District Police Commander urged residents in the area not to take the law into their own hands, especially this year and that the police would do everything possible to ensure peace in the area.

He thanked residents for their support in arresting the armed robbers and urged them to continue to volunteer information to the police to help reduce crime in the area.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale