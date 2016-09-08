Jobless Gets 11 Years For Robbery

An unemployed young man has been handed an 11-year jail term for robbing one Ayinne Agambila Angela, a University of Ghana student, of various items totaling GH¢3,755.

Mumuni Asuma, according to the prosecution, on August 26, 2016 robbed the complainant of her Samsung Galaxy A5 mobile phone worth GH¢1,400; Huawei telephone valued at GH¢1,400 and ZTE phone worth GH¢250, at Legon.

In a court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, the convict admitted the offence and was convicted on his own plea of guilty simplicita.

The trial judge accordingly slapped him with the sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector K. Adu, at 9pm on the said day, Angela was returning from Madina, a suburb of Accra, and heading towards the Legon main campus but she was unknowingly being trailed by Mumuni Asuma.

He said on reaching the George Benneh's round about near the Legon stadium, the convict pounced on her, held her bag in an attempt to snatch it but Angela resisted, resulting in a struggle.

The prosecutor said Asuma overpowered the complainant and took away the afore-stated items and bolted.

Asuma was arrested during police investigation and a search conducted in his room revealed the Angela's bag containing the said items, except some two necklaces, while GH¢500 out of GH¢1,350 was also found.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

