The deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Dr. Emmanuel Bombande, has dismissed claims that government masterminded plot to refuse Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia access to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for a public lecture on the economy.

A statement from Bawumia's office Wednesday September 7, said that the managers of the facility — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration - on the eve of the public lecture aimed at assessing the health of the economy have declined the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party access to the venue.

Nonetheless, the office of Dr. Bawumia stated the event has been rescheduled to the National Theater.

“Despite the setback, we will like to assure the general public that everything is set for the Lecture tomorrow on the theme: “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw”.

“The change in venue follows a decision of the managers of the Conference Centre (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to deny organizers of the programme the use of the facility - 24 hours to the Public Lecture, despite earlier assurances and two days of technical meetings and arrangements between the organizers and technical men at the Centre, which concluded on among others, the Technical set-up for the event,” added Dr. Bawumia’s office.

Commenting on the situation, Dr. Bombande denied government involvement in the AICC’s refusal to allow Dr. Bawumia to deliver his lecture at the facility, arguing assertions that the government is involved are untenable.

Speaking Wednesday on Starr Today, the deputy minister said the government of the National Democratic Congress does not shy away from dissenting views and that they have no reason to sabotage the lecture.