The African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), wants government to be firm in retaining only deserving staff of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as the government seeks to hand over part of management of the company to a private entity.

ACEP also wants workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana to allow consultations on reviewing the operations of the company and provide improved services to customers.

In ACEP's view, consumers have not been served well by the ECG over the years hence the need for a review to turn around the fortunes of the company.

A statement issued by the energy policy think tank further impressed on government to critically evaluate the work of the employees and appropriately address the issue of inefficient staff.

“The concerns of workers about job security should be addressed but this should not be used to shield workers who cannot live up to expectations. Job security must go side-by-side with responsibility. Government as part of the reforms process must conduct job evaluation of the workers to identify those who deserve to work in the company,” the statement said.

ACEP also describes as worrying the inconveniences borne by consumers due to the strike by the ECG workers .

According to the policy think tank, ECG has not provided satisfactory services to consumers over the years.

Even though the centre admits that government's interference concerning appointments to the Board and management as well as its indebtedness to the company are partly to blame for the developments, the decision to put the company on concession, are not in doubt.

Meanwhile ACEP adds that whiles the choice of a model has been challenging, its engagement with stakeholders including the workers of ECG, indicate that government must consider other forms of privatization.

This will include a transfer of majority ownership of share (at least 51%) in ECG to a strategic partner selected through an open and competitive process or offload the shares to be acquired through the Ghana Stock Exchange.

In addition ACEP maintains, “We are aware that government under the MCC II has committed to a plan to liquidate its share of the debts of ECG over 5 years,”

“Government must not fail in delivering on this commitment as that could support the liquidity position of the company.”

ACEP concludes that the reforms in ECG must be aimed at eliminating government interference, raising capital for the company and introducing new business processes and culture to address the level of inefficiencies and financial challenges of the company.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana