NPP launches manifesto on October 8 - John Boadu reveals

Acting General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Part (NPP), John Boadu, has revealed the party’s much anticipated manifesto for the December elections will unveiled on October 8, 2016.

Mr Boadu made the revelations Wednesday on Adom FM’s current affairs programme, “Burning Issues” hosted by Afia Pokua.

He said the launch of the manifesto will be done in a grand style.

Recently, the party said it will delay the release of its 2016 election manifesto to prevent plagiarisation by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NPP Director of Elections, Peter Mac Manu, explained the party was sure the NDC will take ownership of policies in the NPP manifesto because in 2008 the ruling party did exactly that.

He said the free Senior High School policy was the brain child of the opposition party and not the NDC. The NDC rejects this allegation.

The NDC too is yet to launch its manifesto, having postponed an August 28 date to unveil the policy document due to unknown reasons. The party finally settled on September 17.

The two main political parties have always disagreed over the originators of one or two policies in the run up to elections.