Labour Minister begs striking Pharmacists to back down; says no funds to meet demands

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has confessed that government did not make provisions for market premiums for agitating pharmacists in the 2016 budget.

The Minister is therefore asking members of the Government and Hospital Pharmacists (GHOPSA) to return to work while negotiations continue.

“There is a commitment by government to engage them further on matters relating to market premiums. There is little that can be done because it was not budgeted for in the 2016 budget, therefore, government is unable to accede to their request,” Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference Wednesday.

Over 600 Pharmacists, all members of GHOPSA, on Monday began an indefinite strike as the last resort following constant breakdown of negotiations with government over their grade structure and placement in public health facilities.

According to them, Pharmacists working in university hospitals are on a premium of 1.14, while the Fair Wages and Salaries Commissions (FWSC) have put Pharmacists working in the Ghana Health Services at 0.58, a situation they find unacceptable.

Speaking at the press conference to address the issue, the Labour Miniister said the strike will only bring unnecessary discomfort to patients, urging them to return to the table and negotiate for the future.

He revealed a committee formed to look into the premium discrepancy has completed its work and recommendations forwarded to the Grievances Committee for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for action.

“I would want to persuade the striking pharmacists to be guided by the implications of their action on human lives,” he said.

GHOPSA has been been pushing for a resolution of the issue since 2010 after their migration onto their Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) without headway.

Last year, the Association embarked on a similar protest but did not succeed with the request.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]