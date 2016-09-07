GNFS holds meeting on home fire safety

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held a stakeholders meeting on home fire safety certification project dubbed: 'Dumgya' in Accra.

The meeting brought stakeholders across the country on a single platform to contribute and share ideas about the best ways to tackle domestic fire outbreak within the shortest possible time.

Divisional Officer II (DOII), Timothy Affum, said domestic home fires are now the biggest challenge of the GNFS.

He said within 2011 to 2015, a total of 24,500 fires occurred across the country out of which domestic fires emanating from individual homes was 10,051 representing 41 per cent of the total outbreaks.

He said domestic fires alone claimed 188 lives with 267 injuries and an estimated cost of 59,460,346.00.

DOII Affum said the home fire safety concept was an initiative of the GNFS in collaboration with other private sector players under the National Policy on Public Private Partnership on service delivery.

Divisional Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Kwame Kwarteng said domestic fires had increased due to the changes in the dynamics of society, scientific and technological advancement, increase in the use of electronic appliances at homes, lack of early warning devices and fighting equipment at homes.

He said the project was to sensitise home owners and other individuals on the need to obtain a fire certificate adding that the home should meet a certain minimum safety requirement for habitation and put in place fire safety measures.

He said some measures to be implemented by the service through the project would be sensitization through mass education campaigns, stakeholders consultation, capacity building, and strengthening regulations and structures across the regions.

DCFO Kwarteng said the ratio of fire personnel to the population is one to 3,587 as against the international standard of one to 800, adding that the project would start with the home safety campaign with the support of National Service Personnel.

He, however, noted that financial constraints on the part of the service, lack of capacity in terms of personnel and equipment, as well as appropriate technology were some of the challenges of the GNFS.

Other challenges of the service include inadequate public education and awareness creation, fees collection leakages, lack of database on domestic homes nationwide, inadequate fire hydrants, and poor accessibility to fire scenes in some communities.

DCFO Kwarteng noted that fire safety is a shared responsibility and individuals must have fire warning systems and fighting equipment at homes adding that communities must provide space for building of fire stations to operate on daily basis.

GNA