Let's strive to maintain the peace - Former Prez Kufuor

Gomoa Achiase (C/R), Sept. 7, GNA - Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says peace is the only weapon that can help the people to live in harmony with one another to ensure socio-economic advancement of the country.

He, therefore, entreated the citizenry to maintain the peace before, during and after the election to move the nation forward.

Former President Kufuor said this in a speech read on his behalf to climax the Annual Akwambo Festival of chiefs and people of Gomoa Achiase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

'We cannot build this community if there is no peace in the country that can help to undertake meaningful development projects to raise the living standards.

'Let us see ourselves as one people with a common destiny trying to achieve a common goal and treat each other fairly regardless of our party affiliation,' he said.

Former President Kufuor, therefore, appealed to the sons and daughters of Gomoa Achiase to take their education seriously since education is the key to success in life.

He said education was the only weapon to eradicate poverty and called on all parents to support their children's education.

'Let us do our best for these children because they are our future and our hope to enable them to become useful adults in future,' he said.

He urged the youth to be extra vigilant in whatever they did in order not mar their future well-being.

Former President Kufuor and the Gomoa Central New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, Naana Eyiah, donated money in aid of the construction of a community center.

Naana Eyiah appealed to the electorate change their voting pattern and support Nana Akuffo Addo to make his vision of establishing one district one factory a reality to create jobs and wealth for the youth.

She said Ghanaians were going through terrible economic hardships and it was only the NPP, led by Nana Akuffo-Addo that could reverse the economy back to its former glory.

Nana Ofosu Yamoah, the Omankrado of Gomoa Achiase, expressed concern about the long standing chieftaincy dispute lingering in the town which had retarded the progress for the past five years.

She called on the chief, elders and kingmakers of the town to endeavour to work to end the dispute to make life better.

