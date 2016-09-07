Ghanaians will make polls peaceful - Togbe Afede to Togo

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, Notse-Togo, courtesy Asogli State

Notse (Togo), Sept. 7, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has assured the chiefs and people of Notse in the Republic of Togo of a peaceful general election in Ghana, in December.

'I am very confident that we will come out more united,' he said. 'We are a peace loving people and I can assure you that the voice of the people will be respected.'

The assurance by Togbe Afede followed an appeal by Togbui Agokoli IV, Ewefiaga of Notse, asking Ghanaians to be tolerant and conduct the December polls peacefully.

Togbui Agokoli, who is also the President of the Togolese National House of Chiefs, was addressing a grand durbar to climax this year's Agbogboza of Ewes at Notse, which attracted Ewes from across the globe and some tourists and members of the diplomatic corps.

He urged the Ghanaian media, political parties and the Electoral Commission to work towards peace to safeguard Ghana's democratic credentials.

Togbe Afede expressed worry about election disputes and conflicts in the Sub-region, which he noted were aggravating hunger and poverty situations on the continent.

He urged political leaders in Africa to shun greed and use the resources in their countries to create jobs, improve health and education.

Mr Komi Selom Klassou, the Prime Minister of Togo, charged young people on the continent to go into agriculture.

