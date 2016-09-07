Ashaiman PPP parliamentary candidate canvasses for votes

Ashaiman (GAR), Sept. 7, GNA - Mr Atta Ayetey, the Progressive People's Party (PPP) parliamentary candidate for Ashaiman, has appealed to the people to vote for him to bring changes in their living conditions.

He said when given the nod he would provide the residents with better healthcare, good roads network, recreational centre and supply households with rubbish bins to prevent indiscriminate littering.

Mr Ayetey made the appeal when he embarked on a campaign for votes on the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls.

He said he would ensure that the free compulsory education for every child is implemented for the children of the poor to also have access to acquisition of knowledge, while creating job opportunities to prevent crimes and drug use at Ashaiman.

GNA