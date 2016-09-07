Two remanded on robbery charge

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded two persons, Jonathan Assibey, a Driver and Eric Okra, an Auto Mechanic for robbing and possessing stolen items.

Jonathan was said to have robbed one Enayemo Prince of his Toyota Camry saloon car worth GH¢65,000.00, a gold necklace worth GH¢4,800.00, an IPhone valued at GH¢3,700.00, a Nokia mobile phone worth GH¢70.00 and GH¢300.00.

Eric was also said to have in his possession the said Toyota Camry saloon car belonging to one Enayemo Prince.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges but were remanded by the court to reappear on September 19, for trial.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu are the, the complainant, Prince is a Nigerian Trader, and lives at Kwabenya, while Jonathan is a Driver and Eric is an Auto Mechanic both living at Somanya.

He said on August 27, at about 2130 hours, the complainant and his brother, named Jeremiah visited the complainant's girlfriend Rosemary in her house at Dome Pillar 2 in his saloon car.

The prosecution said on reaching the entrance of the house, Jonathan and one other now at large in a taxi, armed with pistols attacked the complainant and his brother at gun point, snatched the car from them and robbed them of the above listed items.

He told the court that the complainant made a report at the Kwabenya police station.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said whilst investigations were on going, on August 30, the complainant managed to track the car with a tracking device at Somanya and with the assistance of the police, the two accused persons were arrested and the car was retrieved in the house of Eric.

He said the complainant identified Jonathan as one of the armed robbers who robbed him, after which the case was handed over to the Kwabenya Police and later transferred to the Regional CID for further investigations.

Upon interrogation, Jonathan stated that, the car belonged to Eric, whilst Eric also stated that it was Jonathan's car.

GNA