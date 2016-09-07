President inaugurates Agona Abodomman Community S.H.S

Agona Abodom, (C/R) Sept 7, GNA - The Paramount Chief of Agona Nyakrom Traditional area, Okofo Okatakyi Eku VII, has commended the Government for providing the Agona West and East districts with more than 90 developmental projects within three years.

He made the commendation at a ceremony held at Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality when the President inaugurated the Abodomman Community Senior High School (SHS), as part of the National Democracy Congress' (NDC) Election Campaign tour of the Central Region.

The President would visit the Agona East, Ekumfi, Mantseman, Cape Coast North and Central, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Komenda Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Effutu, Awutu Senya West and East constituencies and others.

The Central tour brings to three the number of Regions the President has led the National Executives of the NDC to explain the policies and programmes of the NDC for its next term in office.

Okofo Okatakyi Eku urged the people to consider the achievements of the NDC in casting their votes in the December elections.

He, however, appealed to President Mahama to consider the request of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area for the creation of a third District to be called, Agona Central, with its capital at Agona Nyakrom to help speed-up socio-economic development.

President John Dramani Mahama announced that the Agona Abodom SHS was among the 14 community SHS the Central Region benefited out of the 250 schools he promised during 2012 election campaign.

He advised the Chief and all stakeholders in education in the Region, especially the beneficial communities, to take keen interest in the maintenance of the facilities and to participate in the running of the schools.

He said, 'The project is your property and you must do everything possible to effectively maintain and sustain it thus for the benefit of posterity'.

The President said the NDC had performed excellently under his leadership to ensure that the Party was voted into power with a land slide victory to ensure the continuation of the party's development plans to better the lot of the citizenry.

The President addressed durbars of huge crowds at Gomoa Aboso Gomoa Central, Agona Swedru and Ankamu in Gomoa West, where he officially introduced the Parliamentary Candidates of the Party for those constituencies, saying they should be elected alongside him. Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Minister of Education, praised the Government for providing adequate infrastructure for the educational development and charged the stakeholders to encourage their children to take their lessons seriously to enable them to derive the maximum benefit from the huge investments in the project.

GNA