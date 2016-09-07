Labourer arraigned for robbery

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA - A Labourer, David Anaba, was on Thursday arraigned for robbing one Rita Dede Nartey of her Nokia Lumia mobile phone worth GH¢ 450.00.

David, who pleaded guilty to the charge, robbed the victim at Oyarifa in Accra.

He has since been remanded by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on September 19, for trial.

The prosecutor, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainant, Rita is a Fashion Designer, and lives at Oyarifa, while the accused person is a Labourer living at Ashanti Home Touch restaurant.

He said on August 31, at about 2230 hours, the complainant was making a phone call with her phone on the street of Salem a suburb of Oyarifa.

David who happened to be passing by, saw the complainant with the mobile phone, attacked her with a knife and robbed her and took to his heels and managed to remove the Sim card.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said the complainant who identified the accused informed the youth of Salem, and he was traced and arrested. The phone was retrieved from his house after which he was handed over to the Ayi Mensah Police.

He said a formal complainant was lodged and in his caution statement the accused person admitted the offence, stating that he needed money to pay for his rent, hence the act.

GNA