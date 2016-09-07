Missionary women asked to be Godly

Yendi (N/R), Sept. 7, GNA - The North Eastern Mission Field Women Missionary Union, has called on women missionaries to have a Godly character, as they are chosen to preach the gospel to have an impact on people.

Deaconess Mrs Rose Karikari Anang of Great Baptist Church of Sakumono made the call when she addressed five-day conference organised by the Global Mission Field Women Missionary Union at Yendi in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.

The conference on the theme: 'The role of the Godly women fulfillment of the Commission,' was attended by 420 women.

Mrs Anang who was the main speaker of the conference asked the women to be respectful, peaceful and tolerant towards their neighbours, communities, and those they share the gospel with.

She advised them to sacrifice to serve their homes, communities and the country as a whole in fulfilling the Great Mission.

She said by so doing it would benefit their communities and bring about development.

Reverend Emmanuel Kwabena Mustapha, the Founder and Executive Director of Global Missions, urged the women to go and serve the Lord with Christ power with the permission from Christ to go and fulfill the calling to bring up disciples in the world.

Rev Mustapha advised the participants to work hard and stay out from acts that would lead to violence during, before and after the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7 and rather encourage people to approach the exercise with peace.

He said this is important because when there is war it is women and children who suffer most.

He called on the electorate to vote on issues and not to view their political rivals as enemies.

The conference selected an 11-member committee to steer the affairs of the Union for the next three years, with Mrs Justine Atsu as President.

There were intercessory prayers for peaceful elections.

