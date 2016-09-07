Let's preserve the peace of the country - Veep

Damongo (N/R), Sept. 7, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has said there is the need for Ghanaians to conduct themselves in a way that would preserve the peace and stability of the country.

He said the message of peace and stability is most important because it is the foundation for the economic and social development of the country.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the statement when addressed the Gonja Traditional Council at Damongo in the Gonja West District of the Northern Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur, who is on a campaign tour of the Northern Region, took advantage of his presence in the area to address the chiefs of the Gonja Traditional Council.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said without peace and stability no matter the plans government make, nothing would happen because people would be more concerned about their life and security.

He urged traditional rulers in the country ensure peace in their areas as the nation draw close to the December 7 elections.

He called for peace and unity in the Gonja Traditional area and that the people must use the aged-old Gonja systems to resolve their differences.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with President John Mahama as he rolls out his development agenda for the country.

He said development is a systematic process and government has to ensure that every part of the country gets part of the national cake.

He assured the chiefs of the Gonja Traditional area that the government would continue to provide infrastructural development area.

Abudulai Jinapor II, Buipe Wura and Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council, commended President Mahama for the numerous infrastructural developments in the area.

The other chiefs in the traditional area also praised President Mahama for his development effort and called for a renewal of his mandate.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, announced that government has secured 89 million Euros to build emergency hospitals along Buipe-Tamale highway, Fufulso-Sawla road and Bole-Sawla highway.

He said plans are also underway for government construct a new water project for Damongo and its surrounding communities.

GNA