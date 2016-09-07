Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Social News | 7 September 2016 23:00 CET

Set up separate ministry for technical and vocational education

By GNA

By Stephen Asante/ Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
Kumasi, Sept 07, GNA - The Association of Principals of Technical Institutions (APTI), has called for the establishment of a separate ministry for technical and vocational education.

This, it indicated, was necessary to assist develop a more coherent national policy and programs to significantly raise the quality of technical and vocational education.

Dr. Joseph Abeiku Apprey, President of the Association, said there needed to be a fundamental change in the nation's approach to that education sector.

Addressing the 32nd conference of APTI, in Kumasi, he said efforts at equipping the youth with the relevant knowledge, expertise and skills to become self-employed must be scaled up.

That was the way forward to tackle the growing employment among the nation's young people, to transform their living conditions.

'Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) reforms in the current dispensation and the way forward', was the theme for the four-day conference.

It provided the platform for the technical institution heads to discuss issues affecting the progress of TVET and the general education system.

Dr. Apprey said it was time the people changed the negative perceptions they had about vocational and technical education and enthusiastically embraced it.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. John Alexander Ackon, underlined the government's determination to adequately resource the technical and vocational institutions to enable them to deliver.

TVET, he noted, played vital role in strengthening the middle level industrial man-power base of both developing and developed economies.

GNA

Social News

Wear the old coat and buy the new book.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img