Govt increases daily minimum wage by GH¢0.80 pesewas

Government has increased the daily minimum wage for workers by 10 percent, Employment Minister announced.

Haruna Iddrisu made this disclosure after a Tripartite Committee meeting held in Accra, Wednesday.

The Committee is made up of the Ghana Employers Association (GEA), labour groups led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana Federation of Labour, the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

By the increment which takes effect from January 2017, the current minimum wage of GH¢8.00 will rise to GH¢8.80.

Mr Iddrisu says “the determination of the national minimum wage is a policy instrument” which will affect individuals and organisations.

According to him, the overall aim of the determination is to make life “more bearable” for Ghanaians.

But GEA says it would have been best if government did not make the increment considering the prevailing harsh business environment in the country.

Executive Secretary of GEA, Alex Frimpong, was argued “businesses are going through a lot of challenges” due to the “cost of living and taxes which have shot up.”

“The margins,” he says are “dwindling for businesses” hence businesses will fare better without the increment.

Although he admitted the energy situation in the country is “relatively better” he says the cost of energy “has risen up jeopardizing businesses.”

Mr Frimpong is urging government to consider reviewing the tax regime that applies to income earners which are high.

“We need to do a balancing act to ensure that while government earns revenue, employers are not affected in the long run,” he said.

