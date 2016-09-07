PPP will surprise other parties come December polls - Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Running mate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku says the party will surprise other contesting political parties by winning the majority of votes in the 2016 presidential elections.

Madam Dzogbenuku who expressed satisfaction about the PPP’s campaign trail so far said, the party would not weigh into the promises being made by the NDC and the NPP.

In an interview with Joy News, the former beauty queen said, the PPP has identified opportunities in the regions and will build on it if Ghanaians put them in the Flagstaff House.

"People are very receptive to us as they are tired of the same old way of voting and they want a change so the sight of us makes them happy," she said.

Madam Dzogbenuku said this happens not only in the region but on the streets of Accra, people gather around the car whenever they see PPP number plates car I drive thinking it is Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and they are excited.

"We are bringing the change, a change in running programmes and policies in a better way for the prosperity of all," she said adding that she won't give the percentage of their winning votes.

She said the considering the reception they are getting on the ground, they will surprise Ghanaians by the votes the PP would win votes and "by winning the votes, we are winning the election."

The Vice-presidential candidate does not believe their plans for Ghana when they win power are ambitious as they are things and policies which are doable.

"Whether the government in power has the political will to do it, that is it. Firstly, having the having the political will and that will spur us to work; two, the funds are already there, it is corruption that is taking the large chunk of our monies away. That will take care of some of the plans and policies we have in place," she said.

Regard jobs, she said the PPP Presidential Candidates is well noted for creating jobs and he will deliver on that to get Ghanaians employment.

She said she does not know how President John Mahama of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are going to deliver on their campaign promises.

President Mahama has promised a meter for each household in Abura while Nana Akufo-Addo has promised one dam for every village in the three Northern Region.

"I am not going to say these are over ambitious or not, they know their plans and how they are going to fund it," she said.

Madam Dzogbenuku said PPP only think about what have said they would do and they know they can do which are doable.

"We are different from the other two, so we won't promise anything like one this one that, what we are promising is jobs for every districts," the PPP running mate said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]