2 NPP members die from electrocution, 2 others injured

Two members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have died from electrocution at Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region Wednesday, Joy News has confirmed.

Sources say the two in the company of some workers of Eye Gallery Enterprise were trying to mount a billboard of the NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the Sunyani East parliamentary candidate when the unfortunate incident happened.

One of the billboards turned out of position so they reached to position it. In the course of turning it, the billboard hit a high-tension electricity cable exposing the two to the live wires.

The two died immediately while the others suffered varying degree of injuries. The bodies of the two dead workers have been deposited at the Sunyani Government Hospital while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Refresh the page for more…

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]