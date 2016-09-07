Mahama promises ultra-modern "Mahama market" in Mankessim

President John Mahama is promising an ultra modern market for the people of Mankessim in the Central Region if he is retained in office.

According to him, the market which will be the best in West Africa will be named the Mankessim Mahama market.

He said "within my next term in office" and by the grace of God a beautiful market will be built in Mankessim by the end of 2021. The market will have a modern lorry park, he added.

The president made the promise on day three of his tour of the Central Region, Wednesday.

With 90 days to go for the 2016 crucial presidential and parliamentary elections, all the political parties have taken their campaigns a notch higher with several of them making promises to better the lives of the electorate if voted into power.

The New Patriotic Party is promising a one village, one dam; one district, one factory policies, something the governing party says it cannot be done.

The Progressive Peoples Party led by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is also promising jobs for the many unemployed youth.

The governing party has made its own promises too, one of which is to give residents of Abura in the Central Region one meter, per house.

At a rally in Mankessim, the president said the town roads will be asphalted in his second tenure.

The president said contracts have been awarded for a 10 kilometer Mankessim town roads after the completion of the Cape Coast roads.

