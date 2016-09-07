Bawumia's economic lecture relocated to National Theatre

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has moved an economic lecture to be addressed by its 2016 Vice-Presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the National Theatre.

The planned economic lecture which was to come off at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) was re-located after the organizers failed to pay the facility user fee on time.

NPP Communications Director, Nana Akomea confirmed to myjoyonline.com that the public lecture on the topic: State of the Ghanaian economy; A foundation of concrete or straw, will now come off at the National Theatre away from the AICC.

Deputy Communications Director, Anthony Karbo explained that the Party notified the managers of AICC two weeks ago that it intends to use the facility.

The party said it was expecting the managers to provide a bill. Party officials visited the premises last Monday to prepare to the venue for the event.

But according to Anthony Karbo, the party was informed less than 24 hours ago that AICC will not be available for use. "The Party quickly made alternative arrangement to have it at the National Theatre", he said.

Former President John Kufuor is expected to chair the program hyped up as another of Bawumia’s powerful jab at the governing National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) handling of the economy.

Dr Bawumia, a former deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has become a thorn in the flesh of the governing NDC using his lectures on the economy to punch holes in government’s policies.

His lecturers often dominate the media space for several days and triggers huge public debate.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com