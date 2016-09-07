NCA 'weeds out' uncertified Digital Terrestrial Television

The National Communication Authority (NCA) is embarking on an exercise to weed from the market all uncertified Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) receivers within the Greater Accra Region.

A statement from the NCA says the exercise is aimed to “protect consumers when television analogue broadcasting finally switches over to digital broadcasting.”

The Authority will also use the opportunity to “ensure that the DTT receivers sold on the Ghana market have been certified by the NCA and conform to the acceptable standards.”

Director for Engineering at the Authority, Henry Kanor, says the NCA has officers at Ghana’s ports who are assisting custom officers to check that all communications equipment entering Ghana are safe and comply with national standards.

Already a number of the uncertified receivers mostly set-top boxes have been seized with the help of the Ghana Police Service.

They include brands such as; Mac Sunny, Open Box, Free Sat, TuchnoSat, Odaimond Star, J-Star, Vidbox, Combo, and DigiSat.

Recognising the critical role played by the Authority including protecting the public from imported unauthorized equipment, Mr Kanor says the NCA has taken the necessary steps to caution Ghanaians against buying fake boxes branded as MultiTV.

Meetings aimed at educating the various MultiTV dealers are being organised around the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com