Conference centre denies Bawumia access for public lecture

The New Patriotic Party’s running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been compelled to change the venue for his much-touted public lecture scheduled for Thursday September 8, at the Accra International Conference Center, following the sudden decision by managers of the state-owned facility to deny him access despite an initial agreement.

The lecture, which will touch on the economy was supposed to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4:00pm; but a statement from Dr. Bawumia’s office said it will now be held at the National Theatre.

“The change in venue follows a decision by the managers of the Conference Centre (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to deny organizers of the programme the use of the facility – 24 hours to the Public Lecture, despite earlier assurances and two days (last week Wednesday and this Monday 5th September) of technical meetings and arrangements between the organizers and technical men at the Centre, which concluded on among others, the technical set-up for the event,” the statement signed by Bawumia's press secretary, Kwabena Boadu explained.

The lecture will be held on the theme “The state of the Ghanaian economy – A foundation of concrete or straw,” and will be chaired by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The statement further assured that all is set for the lecture on Thursday.

In-depth analysis of economy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has become famous for his lectures which in recent years have gained prominence for foretelling economic occurrences ahead of time and for its in-depth analysis and revelations of policies and economic indicators.

In 2012, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a similar lecture on the State of the Ghanaian economy and predicted that the path Ghana's economy was on, would lead to far reaching negative consequences including a fall in the cedi and a huge debt burden; prophecies which have subsequently come to pass.

“The re-basing of our GDP, along with the discovery of oil and increases in cocoa and gold prices have together relaxed the borrowing and foreign exchange constraints that have historically faced the Ghanaian economy. In this regard, policy makers if not cognizant or prudent can be tempted to increase government borrowing significantly without an accompanying increase in the liquidity and capacity to service such borrowing. Should this happen, as it appears to have, it will place pressures on the country's foreign exchange reserves and would likely lead to a depreciation of the currency,” he said.

