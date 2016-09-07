National Service Personnel At Airtel Ghana Donate Learning Materials To Sege Community Schools

Precious Baidoo (Team lead from Airtel Ghana) presents items to Mr. Amanatey from the Monitoring and Supervision Unit.

Accra - 7th August, 2016: About forty national service personnel from Airtel – The Smartphone Network – have presented educational materials to the Sege Primary and Junior High Schools in Ada as part of the company’s employee volunteering programme.

Living up to the values of Ghana’s leading CSR Company in education and community relations, the young men and women supported the Schools with books and learning materials covering Science, Mathematics, Social Studies and English. Pupils from the schools also received school bags and mathematical sets. In all over 1,650 items were given to support the teaching and learning in the schools.

The national service personnel identified the needs of the schools and nominated them to benefit from the company’s CSR programme which supports education. The team also sought support from the Rotary Club, Tema for the learning materials.

The team took turns to inspire pupils from the beneficiary schools to believe in their dreams and to work towards achieving them.

Accepting the items on behalf of the schools, the Head of Monitoring and Supervision Mr. Amanatey, expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture and his admiration for the young people for carrying out such a worthy cause.

The donation was carried out under Airtel’s Employee Volunteerism initiative, Make Your Change, which encourages employees to identify and contribute to solving problems in their communities with the company’s support.





