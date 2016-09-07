The youth wing of all the political parties in the Fanteakwa district of Eastern Region have issued a communique to promote peace before, during and after the 2016 general election in the district.

Their declaration came during a workshop organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union in the district Capital, Begoro.

The workshop was to engage youth activists in the Fanteakwa district to promote non-violence in the upcoming 2016 general election.

Studies have shown that political parties youth activists are often the perpetuators of electoral violence; most of their acting out of ignorant of the various regulations governing the conduct of elections.

The workshop was therefore to equip these youth activists with the basic knowledge and skills of non-violence to enable them participate both effectively and ethical in the electoral process.

The resource persons of the workshop where the NCCE Eastern Region Director

Mr. Alex Sackey, the District Police Commander D.S.P Samuel Odame, the District Electoral Officer Mr. Osman Abubakar and the District NCCE Director Mad. Tickler Asante.