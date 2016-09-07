Bawumia Denied Conference Centre For Public Lecture

The vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is under pressure to look for an alternate venue for his public lecture, since he has been denied access to the Accra International Conference Centre.

A statement being prepared by the Office of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and seen by Starrfmonline.com , said the managers of the 'Pink Lady' – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – on the eve of the public lecture aimed at assessing the health of the economy, have placed ice on the venue.

Officials at Bawumia's office said a new venue will be announced soon, adding: “Despite the setback, we will like to assure the general public that everything is set for the Lecture tomorrow on the theme: “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw”.

“The change in venue follows a decision of the managers of the Conference Centre (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to deny organizers of the programme the use of the facility – 24 hours to the Public Lecture, despite earlier assurances and two days of technical meetings and arrangements between the organizers and technical men at the Centre, which concluded on among others, the Technical set-up for the event,” officials said.

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor is expected to chair the event.

All attempts by Starrfmonline.com to get reaction from the Foreign Ministry proved

-Starrfmonline