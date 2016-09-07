What Personal Standard Hinders Utmost Productivity? 

Professionalism often relates to an individual’s conformism to workplace ethics and norms concerning their relationship with colleagues and the workplace. This includes appropriate apparel, sanitisation of the work area, conversation etiquette, appropriate verbal and non-verbal communication with colleagues, refraining from gossiping, washroom etiquettes, etc.

How do you know what to do and the appropriate time for that action?

Join the Barcamp Cape Coast Team this Saturday to learn, network and engage ideas on the theme, “The Role Of Effective Professional Values In Productivity”.

Find more details in our Press Release Below

Barcamp Cape Coast 2016 is a free networking forum bringing people together for a day of learning, sharing, networking and mentoring. It will take place on September 10, 2016 at the College of Education Lecture Theatre (also known as FELT) 9, of the University of Cape Coast.

The theme for this year is "The Role Of Effective Professional Values In Productivity". This event will be the 6th BarCamp in Cape Coast as it builds a network of young change makers, doers and entrepreneurs in Ghana. The GhanaThink Foundation has successfully organized 61 BarCamps in Ghana.

What to expect?



Mentoring by professionals or entrepreneurs.

Networking with like-minded individuals - you could find your business or project partner

Celebrating some of the best of our community and beyond

Breakout sessions that you can also lead

Cape Coast has been a citadel for education in Ghana and various stakeholders will be participating in Barcamp Cape Coast.

Meet some of our confirmed mentors.

