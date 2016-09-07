Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 7 September 2016 16:41 CET

Clerics Must Be Neutral With Political Comments – Opuni-Frempong

By Daily Guide

The General Secretary of the Christian Council Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has urged religious leaders commenting on political issues to be neutral and objective in their commentaries.

“They must be neutral, they must be objective,” he told a gathering at the launch of the interfaith youth sensitisation campaign in Accra.

His comments come on the back of the seeming tension between the National Peace Council (NPC) and the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey.

The outspoken cleric has alleged that deputy interior minister James Agalga lobbied him to take up the chairmanship of the Peace Council.

Commenting on the matter, chairperson of the NPC Professor Emmanuel Asante told journalists in Accra that the impression being created by reverend Martey that the Council can be influenced by politicians is not true.

“There is no way anybody can influence the Catholic Bishops' Conference, the Christian Council, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and practitioners of African Traditional Religion, etc”.

