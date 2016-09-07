Political scientist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Kwesi Jonah, has warned of a possible turbulent political atmosphere in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, the danger of upsetting the two term power alternation between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), rise in intemperate language and the seeming disaffection for the activities of the Electoral Commission (EC), arguably renders this year’s elections the most perilous.

He was speaking at a workshop on effective election reporting organized by the Ghana Institute of Journalism for reporters in Sogakope Wednesday.

That notwithstanding, he sad effective political journalism before, during and after the elections would impact positively on the situation. He thus advised journalists to adhere strictly to the principles of fairness and balanced coverage on all political reports.

Meanwhile, at a separate event Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei also observed the December 7 polls will be the most fiercely contested and could degenerate if not well managed.

Addressing a colloquium on Peaceful Elections in Ghana, she noted that proliferation of illegal arms and the massive unemployment among the youth create a fertile ground for electoral violence. She also called for the support of the general public as the commission aims at delivering free, fair and transparent elections.

-Starrfmonline