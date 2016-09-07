Ambulance Service bolstered with 200 ambulances

The Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, has revealed that 200 more ambulances are to be added to the National Ambulance Service, to help boost emergency services in the country.

He said this was part of government's efforts to ensure that, “health service delivery is brought to the doorsteps of everyone living in Ghana.”

Mr. Segbefia was speaking at the passing out ceremony, held for the 8th batch of students trained as Emergency Medical Technicians, and the official unveiling of the Paramedic and Emergency care Training School at Nkenkanso, in the Ashanti Region.

The Health Minister noted that, “plans are far advanced to secure a further 200 for the ministry to augment and support the current need.”

This will add up to the already existing 161 ambulances, delivered to the ministry.

Mr. Segbefia also added that, his Ministry envisages “opening more new ambulance stations across the country. The purpose of this is to ensure, that every person living in this country has access to free hospital emergency care service.”

288, including three females, trained as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), the first to be trained in the Ashanti region, passed out of the Emergency Medical Technician School.

This increases the number of EMTs in the country from 1412 to 1700.

–

By: Lauretta Timah /citifmonline.com/Ghana