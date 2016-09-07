Spokesperson of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the party’s many promises to Ghanaians are realistic.

Mustapha Hamid says the one-factory one district, as well as the one dam one village in the Northern Region policies advanced by Mr Akufo-Addo, are "known by modern economics" as doable.

“I am not sure that we are saying something that is not known. It is the wisest thing to do and any leader that comes to the people and promises one-size-fits-all type of development agenda is not visionary,” he said.

Mustapha Hamid made these remarks when he reacted to comments made by the President over the NPP’s promises.

Speaking on an Accra-based Metro TV Tuesday, President John Mahama described policies proposed by the NPP leader as outmoded.

He singled out the one village one dam policy of Mr Akufo-Addo which he described as sketchy.

“If you say one village one dam and you talk about dugouts by the end of the dry season the water is finished,” he said, adding if the NPP leader was talking about dugout the “Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) is doing them.”

He says the only challenge facing the Authority has to do with desilting those dugouts so that they could accommodate more water.

But Mr Hamid says the days of one-size-fits-all policies are long gone. Ghana needs a leader who is visionary and will address the challenges of the people with good policies, he said.

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, says the President lacks the “courage to do the bold things that are needed to take us out of the current difficulties.”

He says President Mahama’s delivery on Metro TV was “ordinary” and demonstrates an “old” way of understanding Ghana’s problems.

He spoke in an “uninspiring way that is never going to take us out of the poverty we find in many areas in the country.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]