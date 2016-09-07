Spokesperson for 2016 NPP Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says a story in the Africawatch Magazine claiming the opposition politician is suffering from a litany of life-threatening diseases is so outrageously false it is unbelievable.

Mustapha Abdul Hamid in an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show said the story is a complete fabrication and a concoction.

He said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party is fit and that the report is “just a piece of gibberish that is borne out of malice and a figment of somebody's imagination.”

The August edition of the Africawatch magazine said the NPP leader had been diagnosed with cancer. The magazine claimed it picked up the information from the medical records of the Wellington Hospital in UK where Nana Addo was said to have received treatment.

The magazine which had an artist impression of Akufo-Addo sitting on a hospital bed, in a hospital gown and wearing a pair of NPP designed socks made emphatic claims that the NPP leader had acute cancer and kidney ailments.

It reported, “Nana Akufo-Addo was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2013 with a very high Prostrate-Specific Antigen (PSA) count of 89.9, very much above the 3.72 upper range that it should have been, according to his British doctors.”

The report added among other things that “Internationally, many doctors are now using the following PSA ranges as determinants of possible risk to prostate cancer: 0 to 2.5 ng/mL the risk is low. 2.6 to 10 ng/mL the risk is slightly to moderately elevated. 10 to 19.9 ng/mL the risk is moderately elevated. 20 ng/mL or more the risk is significantly elevated. Remarkably, from several tests done on Akufo-Addo at the Wellington Hospital, the NPP presidential candidate's PSA readings have consistently been around 89.9 or 89.8, which are peculiarly high and are very clear indications of a serious prostate cancer.”

But Mr Hamid disputed the report. He said as far as he is concerned Akufo-Addo has not visited any hospital in the UK.

He said the story is not and cannot be true since the source of their information is not credible.

“The fact that it (the story) is all plagiarized material from Wikipedia discredits that report , from the start the foundations of the report do not stand. And any information from there is not accepted.”

Akufo-Addo and his running mate Mahamadu Bawumia addressing party supporters at Saboba in the Northern Region.

Mr Hamid cannot understand why anyone would say “the man who is upstanding from 8 am to 2 am, addressing people from village to village and talking on top of his voice,” is a sick man.

He said the Africawatch report is a non issue and that members of the NPP “don't regard it as credible.”

