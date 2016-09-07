The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission says political party leaders must responsibility for the actions of their supporters, especially during elections.

Mrs Charlotte Osei says the sanctity of the country’s elections and its security hinge on the conduct political actors.

Party leaders, she said, must therefore, condemn the actions and the bad behaviour their supporters where necessary.

She said the politicians must be reminded that there are no victors in chaos, only victims.

The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than peace in this year's elections, she said.

"Let us not fail our country," she admonished.

More soon...

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Malik Abass Daabu