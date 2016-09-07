THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) are the overwhelming favourites to win the upcoming elections, says Dan Botwe.

He stated that ex-President Kufuor’s massive achievements in political office would be the NPP's trump card.

According to him, the NPP's chance of winning the 2016 elections looked brighter than what transpired in 2000.

“In 2000 the NPP had been in opposition for about three decades so we could not get party records to campaign on. In 2016, the tables have turned, now we have ex-President Kufuor’s track record to campaign on to win the polls”.

Dan Botwe, who was addressing the media in Kumasi on Monday, said the NPP's campaign message is solid.

According to him, the electorates witnessed how the NPP improved Ghana’s fortunes in eight years therefore spreading the party’s message around to secure votes would not be difficult, this time.

He said the NPP is also campaigning vigorously across the country and that would ensure victory for the party.

“We are working hard and that will help us defeat the NDC”, he stated with a broad smile on his face.

Dan Botwe was among the NPP bigwigs that attended a crunch meeting in Kumasi on Monday.

The meeting was used by the party leadership to hatch a proper strategy to win the elections in December.

Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP flagbearer, Freddie Blay and Mac Manu, national Chairman and campaign manager of the NPP respectively, attended the meeting.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi