Millionaire robber nabbed with flashy cars, cash

The Ashanti Regional Police have arrested a suspected robber believed to be the most dangerous in the city of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

He is said to have become fabulously rich through his numerous nefarious activities.

Jallo Djani, who is believed to be of a Fulani extraction, owns mansions, flashy cars, hundreds of cattle, suspected to have been acquired through his numerous robberies, most of which reportedly resulted in the deaths of some of his victims.

The deadly suspect and his cohorts allegedly conducted most of the robberies on the highways and people’s homes.

Jallo Djani was feeling extreme heat in Kumasi after the regional police command, led by COP Kofi Boakye, declared him wanted, so he relocated to Akatsi in the Volta Region, but luck eluded him as he was arrested and brought back to Kumasi.

Many killings

Surprisingly, the suspected millionaire robber, who owns a latest Rav4 vehicle, admitted killing some people during those robberies but said he could not give the exact number of people that he had killed in his robbery career.

The police have also arrested six other suspected deadly robbers, including one Jallo Mumuni Birigi from Effiduase, who Jallo Djani claimed is the one who trained him on how to rob people at gunpoint.

The others are Abraham Kwaku Sarpong aka Asuo, Ibrahim Abass, Mathew Gyedu aka Zion, Philip Obeng aka Kwaku DD and Abdul Sallam Suba alias Tonka.

When they were arrested they reportedly mentioned Jallo, Toaghtoah, Action and some others as being members of the robbery gang, leading to the arrest of Jallo Djani from his hideout.

The police had managed to retrieve assortments of weapons, including two out of the nine AK 47 assault rifles, which Jallo Mumuni Birigi reportedly rented to other robbers for a fee.

The Rav4 latest car retrieved from Jallo Djani

Robberies

Jallo Djani had so far admitted his involvement in seven high-profile robberies in the Ashanti Region in recent times.

COP Kofi Boakye, the regional commander, addressing the media on Tuesday, said Jallo Djani confessed that he was responsible for the robbery at Open Space Guest House at Denchemuoso, where Corporal Frank Essel was shot dead.

He also claimed responsibility for the shooting of the assemblyman at Manso Abore on August 8, 2015, where an unspecified amount of gold and an amount of GH¢18,000 was taken away by Jallo Djani and his group.

COP Kofi Boakye said the one who bought the gold from the robbers had been arrested and assisting the police in their investigations.

He claimed that Jallo Djani also confessed that he was responsible for the indiscriminate shooting into a moving vehicle at Bokankyi Akropong where several passengers were wounded.

According to him, the millionaire robber also said he led his gang to conduct several robberies at small-scale mining sites such as Dollar Power, near Bole in the Northern Region, adding that the suspect said they usually robbed Chinese miners at Manso.

Wanted

The police are after Jande Abdulai Bayaro of Akate near Afram Plains in the Eastern Region; Abudu Bolaro of Techiman; Toatoa of Adankwame; Sariki, Techiman; Fuseini, Ashiaman in Accra and Ibrahim.

The rest are Saliu Alhaji, Yeji; Diallo Jallo aka Area and Tomatoma, both of who are Fulanis; Baidoo aka Mistalo; Muntalla Mussah, dismissed policeman; Isaac Nyateh Adusei aka Alonso and Emmanuel Adusei aka Tupac.